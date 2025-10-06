QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives $87.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.3750.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCRH. Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at QCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

In other news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,560. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,549,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QCR by 33.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 333,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,656,000 after buying an additional 83,977 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 8.0% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 301,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of QCR by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of QCR stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. QCR has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

