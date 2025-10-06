Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.1667.

QTTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Q32 Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on QTTB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in Q32 Bio by 17.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 86,486 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTTB opened at $2.07 on Monday. Q32 Bio has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.36. On average, research analysts expect that Q32 Bio will post -12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q32 Bio

(Get Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.