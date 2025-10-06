Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,830 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 30,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 62,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,391.78. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $11,988,539.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,070 shares of company stock worth $42,844,896. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $86.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

