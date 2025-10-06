PFG Investments LLC Takes $244,000 Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 72.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,597 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.4%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.64.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently -434.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded HF Sinclair from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.