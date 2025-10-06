PFG Investments LLC Sells 258 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $395,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.