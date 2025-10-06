Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $207.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.09, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.20 and its 200 day moving average is $188.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $212.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $141,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,564,943.84. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,194,356 shares of company stock valued at $235,092,941 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

