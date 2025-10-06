Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OXY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.87.

NYSE OXY opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.76.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

