Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 33.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.3%

Trade Desk stock opened at $51.55 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.