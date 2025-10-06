Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1667.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marker Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Marker Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics
Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.95.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.12% and a negative return on equity of 114.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Marker Therapeutics Company Profile
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marker Therapeutics
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.