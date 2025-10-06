Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1667.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRKR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Marker Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marker Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRKR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Marker Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.12% and a negative return on equity of 114.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

