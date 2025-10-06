Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 32.2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 32.2% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$13.00 and last traded at C$12.64. Approximately 7,329,801 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 747% from the average daily volume of 865,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.56.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. TD Cowen lowered Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark cut Lithium Americas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.13.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAC
Lithium Americas Price Performance
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.