Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) vs. Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Head to Head Comparison

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) and Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Linde shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Linde shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Linde pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Trinseo pays out -0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Linde pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trinseo has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Linde has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Trinseo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Trinseo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Linde has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trinseo and Linde’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo -11.96% N/A -10.21% Linde 20.20% 19.09% 9.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Trinseo and Linde, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Linde 0 2 8 2 3.00

Linde has a consensus price target of $519.63, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Linde’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Linde is more favorable than Trinseo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trinseo and Linde”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $3.51 billion 0.02 -$348.50 million ($10.97) -0.21 Linde $33.01 billion 6.63 $6.57 billion $14.06 33.20

Linde has higher revenue and earnings than Trinseo. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Linde, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Linde beats Trinseo on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinseo

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands. The Latex Binders segment provides styrene-butadiene latex, and other latex polymers and binders primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet, and artificial turf backings, as well as the adhesive, building and construction, and technical textile paper market. The Plastics Solutions segment offers acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, polycarbonate, and compounds and blends for automotive and other applications under the MAGNUM brand. The Polystyrene segment provides general purpose polystyrenes and high impact polystyrene for use in appliances, food packaging and food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials under the STYRON brand. The Americas Styrenics segment provides styrene and polystyrene for appliances, food packaging, food service disposables, consumer electronics, and building and construction materials applications. Trinseo PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants for third-party customers, as well as for the gas businesses in various locations, such as air separation, hydrogen, synthesis, olefin, and natural gas plants. It serves a range of industries, including healthcare, chemicals and energy, manufacturing, metals and mining, food and beverage, and electronics. The company was founded in 1879 and is based in Woking, the United Kingdom.

