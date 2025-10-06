Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Receives $9.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

