J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Trims Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,873 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -35.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

