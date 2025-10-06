iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.