iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.4% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $119,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $672.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $675.93. The stock has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

