Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Inseego in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Shares of INSG stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Inseego has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

In related news, Director Sound Trading Lp North purchased 31,094 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $279,224.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,128,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,115,447.62. This trade represents a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,001 shares of company stock valued at $479,591. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inseego by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inseego by 3,087.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Inseego during the second quarter worth $82,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.

