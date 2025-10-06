Hilltop National Bank Takes $65,000 Position in Novartis AG $NVS

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 66.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its position in shares of Novartis by 172.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Up 1.1%

NVS stock opened at $132.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

