Hilltop National Bank Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Hilltop National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $672.42 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $675.93. The company has a market cap of $704.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

