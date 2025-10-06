HB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) $IPG

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,219.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $25.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 111.86%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

