GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 863 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc $PPBI

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 253.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 75,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, General Counsel Steven R. Arnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 51,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,486.68. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.67 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 16.13%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

