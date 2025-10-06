GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Seadrill Limited $SDRL

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 319.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDRL. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Seadrill by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,200,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,013,000 after acquiring an additional 771,366 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,200,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,149,000 after acquiring an additional 723,827 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at $10,390,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Seadrill during the 1st quarter valued at $6,806,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Seadrill by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 715,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,893,000 after acquiring an additional 252,363 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDRL stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seadrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.36). Seadrill had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seadrill to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. SEB Equity Research set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Seadrill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Seadrill in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Seadrill from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seadrill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

