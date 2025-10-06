GAMMA Investing LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

GAMMA Investing LLC reduced its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 13.2%

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $40.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 2,134.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,220. This trade represents a 30.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Clifton sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 653,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,421,554. This represents a 10.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,624 shares of company stock worth $8,498,996. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGTI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

