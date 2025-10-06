GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Encore Capital Group Inc $ECPG

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Encore Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3,327.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $41.31 on Monday. Encore Capital Group Inc has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $950.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.05. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 6.07%.The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

