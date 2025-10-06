Forte Capital LLC ADV Sells 162 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Forte Capital LLC ADV cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,792 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.6% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 719,899 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $358,085,000 after buying an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.1% in the second quarter. Covea Finance now owns 388,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,461,000 after buying an additional 59,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $582.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.63.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $517.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $512.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.74. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

