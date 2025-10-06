Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,616 Stance Sustainable Beta ETF $CHGX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Separately, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Get Stance Sustainable Beta ETF alerts:

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CHGX stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.49.

About Stance Sustainable Beta ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.