Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,616 Stance Sustainable Beta ETF $CHGX

Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.
Separately, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.
Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of CHGX stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.05. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.49.
About Stance Sustainable Beta ETF
The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stance Sustainable Beta ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- 3 Defense Stocks Surging as Ukraine Tensions Deepen
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Starbucks Stock Slumps; This Competitor Shows Strength
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Trade Desk: 2 Signs of a Comeback, 1 Risk Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:CHGX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.