Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 403.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 1,722.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $17.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 6.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

