Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 2,543.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rigetti Computing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rigetti Computing

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,589. This trade represents a 87.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray O. Johnson sold 126,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,525,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 293,461 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,220. The trade was a 30.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,624 shares of company stock worth $8,498,996. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.60. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $40.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. Analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RGTI shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rigetti Computing from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

