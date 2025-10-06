Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of Symbotic Inc. $SYM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,343,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 187,538 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 980,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,758,000 after purchasing an additional 104,068 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 1.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 593,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $19,824,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $124,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,518.82. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $182,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,032 shares of company stock worth $23,711,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $63.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -901.30, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The business had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Arete cut Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Arete Research cut Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYM

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.