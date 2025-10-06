FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director owned 4,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,650.79. This trade represents a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.29. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.03 and a twelve month high of $499.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Rothschild Redb raised FactSet Research Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $359.10.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

