Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases 120 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.67 and its 200-day moving average is $274.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

