Elastic N.V. $ESTC Stock Position Decreased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elastic by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,857,909.68. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $453,934.44. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 167,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,634.08. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,536 shares of company stock valued at $30,872,136. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Down 2.2%

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESTC stock opened at $85.69 on Monday. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $70.14 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -107.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $111.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

