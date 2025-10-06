Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.6% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 86,477 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $517.35 on Monday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.74.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

