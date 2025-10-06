Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 16,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, LifeGoal Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.89 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $852.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.