Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in CRH by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in CRH by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $152.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $112.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

CRH Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:CRH opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.42. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.88.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.22%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

