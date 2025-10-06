Crews Bank & Trust Sells 157 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Crews Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crews Bank & Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $349.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.81.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. This represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

