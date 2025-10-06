Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW) Receives $32.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLW. Wall Street Zen lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Securities set a $30.00 price target on Clearwater Paper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.80 million, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 34.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,384.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2,215.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

