City Holding Company $CHCO Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in City were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in City by 24.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 631,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,139,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its position in City by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 263,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CHCO opened at $122.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. City Holding Company has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.53.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.32. City had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 31.35%.The firm had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that City Holding Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on City from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price objective on City from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of City from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $327,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,269.22. This represents a 26.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,949.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 305 shares of company stock worth $38,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.