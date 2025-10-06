Brokerages Set Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) PT at $30.00

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TPST Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Tempest Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPST opened at $10.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.08. Tempest Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $1.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

