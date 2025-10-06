Brokerages Set Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Target Price at $8.67

Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.6667.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.Piedmont Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 214.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

