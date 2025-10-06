Brokerages Set Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) PT at $20.75

Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stephens raised Midland States Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.52 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,114.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,713 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 162.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Midland States Bancorp by 163.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

See Also

