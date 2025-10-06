Brokerages Set Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Price Target at $11.94

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.9375.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.6%

HE stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.The business had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 16,281,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,075,000 after buying an additional 3,624,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,093,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,687,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,744,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

