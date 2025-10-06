Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Target Price at $15.50

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chimera Investment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Stock Performance
NYSE CIM opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.85. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.
Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chimera Investment Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.46%.
Chimera Investment Company Profile
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.
Featured Stories
