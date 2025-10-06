Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) Target Price at $15.50

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIM. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chimera Investment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 91.7% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.85. Chimera Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.46%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

