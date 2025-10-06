Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading 37.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) were up 37.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 6,201,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,171% from the average daily volume of 487,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 37.5%

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

