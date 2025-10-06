Analysts Set KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Target Price at $4.63

Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMD. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRMD opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.49. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. Analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

