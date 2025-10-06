Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Price Target at $394.33

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $394.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dillard’s from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 26,618.5% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,694,000 after buying an additional 185,531 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 14.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 75.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,468 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $616.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.09. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $282.24 and a 12-month high of $637.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.10.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.31%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

