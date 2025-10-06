American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFG. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $148.75 on Monday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

