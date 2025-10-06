Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Stock Holdings Lowered by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 214.9% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 10,488.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $457.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $3,372,645.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,043.38. The trade was a 36.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.67, for a total value of $128,072.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,918.67. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,094. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

