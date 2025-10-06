2,631 Shares in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 95,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,864,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after buying an additional 849,485 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Sealed Air by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,552,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 226,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,803,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,119,000 after acquiring an additional 161,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

