1,025 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER opened at $96.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $28,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,132,544 shares in the company, valued at $108,010,721.28. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.