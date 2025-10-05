WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 91.7% in September

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ GTR opened at $26.07 on Friday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Target Range Fund makes up approximately 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 93.70% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund worth $53,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

